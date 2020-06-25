TPD: 25-year-old woman dies from injures in June 4 wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police say a 25-year-old woman died from injuries suffered in a June 4 wreck.

Police say the crash happened near East 22nd Street and South Columbus Boulevard.

One June 24, Adeesha Ebony Williams died. In the June 4 wreck, she drove a 2001 Geo Prizm westbound on 22nd Street and trying to turn left onto southbound Columbus when a 2014 Toyota Tundra collided with her in the intersection.

Police say speed was a factor in the wreck. The driver over the Tundra was not impaired, and it was not possible to determine whether Williams was impaired.

No citations or charges have been issued. The investigation is continuing, with detectives attempting to determine which car had the right of way at the intersection.

