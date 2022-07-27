TPD: $2,500 reward available for homicide information

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department says a reward up to $2,500 is available to help to find the individual(s) responsible for a homicide.

It was a shooting that occurred on March 17 at an apartment complex located at 3660 E. 3rd St.

As officers arrived, a man was found injured on the second story of building c.

The victim was identified as Richard Wojtasik also known as "Pockets."

Wojtasik was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.