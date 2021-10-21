Toxic spill shuts down I-10 in both directions at Wilmot Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A toxic substance spill shut down Interstate 10 in both directions at Wilmot Thursday.

⚠️Traffic Alert: I-10 is closed in both directions at MP 269 (Wilmot Rd) in Tucson due to a minor-injury collision involving a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials. Troopers and firefighters are on the scene - please avoid the area. #AZTroopers pic.twitter.com/6e3s1fIAXG — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) October 21, 2021

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the closure is at milepost 269.

The spill was caused by a minor injury wreck in westbound lanes involving a passenger vehicle and a semi carrying hazardous materials.

The closure could last as into the afternoon.

Traffic is exiting at Wilmot.

----

