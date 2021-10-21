Watch
Toxic spill shuts down I-10 in both directions at Wilmot Thursday

Posted at 10:14 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 13:16:03-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A toxic substance spill shut down Interstate 10 in both directions at Wilmot Thursday.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the closure is at milepost 269.

The spill was caused by a minor injury wreck in westbound lanes involving a passenger vehicle and a semi carrying hazardous materials.

The closure could last as into the afternoon.

Traffic is exiting at Wilmot.

