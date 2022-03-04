Watch
Townsend, not endorsed by Trump, quits House race in Arizona

Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Posted at 1:45 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 15:45:26-05

PHOENIX (AP) — State Sen. Kelly Townsend announced Friday she is withdrawing from the race for the Republican nomination for Arizona’s new 6th Congressional District because she hasn’t received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Townsend said in a statement she didn’t want to spilt the conservative vote after criticizing fellow state Sen. Wendy Rogers, who has already been endorsed by Trump in her re-election race. Townsend didn’t refer to Rogers by name in her statement.Townsend is an ardent Trump supporter and has been one of the Legislature’s most vocal critics of pandemic restrictions and the results of the 2020 presidential election.

She said she may run for the state Senate again or return to the private sector.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

