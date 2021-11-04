Town of Oro Valley launches new Adopt-A-Road/Trail website

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a year of working on improvements, Oro Valley is launching a new website for the town's 'Adopt-A-Road/Trail' program. The new website's goal is to save users time and offer several improvements.

The Adopt-A-Road/Trail website lets volunteers to fill out forms and watch training information. The process is 100% paperless, and the training video is available on the website.

The website is eliminating a six month to year long waitlist for volunteers, allowing up to day road and trail availability.









“This major renovation of the Adopt-A-Road/Trail programs represent the very best of Town-wide collaboration, making it much easier for the public to participate as well as utilizing technology to streamline the process, thus reducing staff time and ultimately saving taxpayer dollars,”



Oro Valley Public Works Director Paul Keesler

You can get a look at the new website here.

