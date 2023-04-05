Town of Marana seeks input on Transportation Master Plan

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The town of Marana is asking its residents to weigh in on a public survey as planners work to develop a new transportation master plan.

The 15-question survey asks participants how they travel around Marana, how easy it is to get around, and what they think the greatest transit-related needs are.

The survey should take about five minutes to complete online.

The last Transportation Master Plan completed in Marana was conducted in 2001. The new plan seeks to develop a new 20-year plan that takes into consideration pedestrians, cyclists and other bike commuters, public transit, mobility device users and other transit-oriented needs.

For more information, residents can sign up for project updates and attend future open houses. Details, and the survey link, available at the town of Marana website.