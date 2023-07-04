Town of Marana gears up to light the night sky this 4th of July

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana’s Star Spangled Spectacular event is said to be the biggest Independence Day bash in Southern Arizona. This free event brings in thousands of people across the area to celebrate the 4th of July. There will be a car show, splash pad, games, live music, vendors, craft stations for kids and over 35 food vendors.

Despite the heat this year, Marana Parks and Recreation still anticipates a big turnout.

“Last year we had between 10,000 to 12,000 people here at the park. Probably an additional 6,000 people watch the fireworks," Shelby Scheer, Special Events Supervisor at Marana Parks & Rec.

Crossroads at Silverbell Park is over 49 acres. The city says there’s plenty of room for everyone to enjoy the free festivities tonight.

"Make sure you're planning for your personal cooling devices. We do encourage coolers in the park, there's no glass bottles, no small fireworks or sparklers in the park and we are not allowing barbecuing in the park because they're going to be so many people here," said Scheer.

Events begin at 5 p.m. and the firework show will kick off at 9 p.m. For more information on the line up of festivities, visit their website.