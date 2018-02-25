Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Associated Press
8:22 AM, Feb 25, 2018
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: JAY-Z performs onstage during the Meadows Music And Arts Festival - Day 1 at Citi Field on September 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide.   The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
    
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
    
1. Bruno Mars; $3,411,530; $102.82.
    
2. Guns N' Roses; $1,817,659; $137.93.
    
3. Lady Gaga; $1,630,947; $105.96.
    
4. Dead & Company; $1,590,747; $107.73.
    
5. Jay-Z; $1,455,733; $102.14.
    
6. Depeche Mode; $1,209,285; $80.82.
    
7. Little Mix; $1,088,062; $55.55.
    
8. Foo Fighters; $1,007,048; $90.55.
    
9. The Killers; $930,256; $71.95.
    
10. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $889,185; $60.45.
    
11. Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull; $871,820; $94.09.
    
12. Scorpions; $821,175; $106.93.
    
13. Imagine Dragons; $791,950; $64.20.
    
14. André Rieu; $668,782; $91.69.
    
15. Chris Stapleton; $648,472; $50.63.
    
16. Ozuna; $616,120; $73.59.
    
17. Janet Jackson; $580,735; $72.90.
    
18. Queens Of The Stone Age; $528,384; $54.11.
    
19. Fall Out Boy; $523,321; $59.30.
    
20. Arcade Fire; $521,851; $56.56.
    
