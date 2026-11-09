Tombstone Resources files application to build massive AI data center in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — Developers are looking to build a massive artificial intelligence data center in southern Arizona.

Tombstone Resources has filed a special-use application with Cochise County. The plan covers about 747 acres near Cochise, east of U.S. Highway 191.

The proposal calls for as many as nine computing buildings, built in four phases. The company says the campus could need up to 6 gigawatts of power when finished. A battery energy storage system would also be part of the project.

No approval has been issued at this time.

Residents will have the chance to weigh in at the Cochise County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Dec. 9. To speak at the meeting or submit a written comment, visit the Cochise County website.

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