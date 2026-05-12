Tombstone mayor involved in crash Tuesday morning

The mayor of Tombstone was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center after his truck collided with a van on East Fremont Street Tuesday morning.

According to a social media post from the Cochise County Sheriff, Mayor Dusty Escapule was making a left turn in his 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 onto Camino San Rafael when he was struck by a 2023 Dodge Ram 3500 van.

The van veered into a parked car, the post said. The mayor's truck went off the shoulder before stopping.

Fremont Street was closed for about two hours as a result.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office was brought in to investigate since the Tombstone mayor was involved.

The investigation is ongoing.