Border Patrol arrests 5, ending Tombstone lockdown

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. - Tombstone High School was on lockdown Thursday morning while U.S. Border Patrol agents looked for five suspects who escaped arrest near the school. The agency tracked down and arrested the five suspects by 10 a.m.
