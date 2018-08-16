Border Patrol arrests 5, ending Tombstone lockdown

Phil Villarreal
8:02 AM, Aug 16, 2018
Tombstone High School was on lockdown Thursday morning while U.S. Border Patrol agents looked for five suspects who escaped arrest near the school.

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. - Tombstone High School was on lockdown Thursday morning while U.S. Border Patrol agents looked for five suspects who escaped arrest near the school. The agency tracked down and arrested the five suspects by 10 a.m.

Students shifted to Walter J. Meyer School, 411 N. 9th Street, as agents looked for the suspects.

Tombstone High School is located at 1211 N. Yellow Jacket Way.

