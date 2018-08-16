Border Patrol arrests 5, ending Tombstone lockdown

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. - Tombstone High School was on lockdown Thursday morning while U.S. Border Patrol agents looked for five suspects who escaped arrest near the school. The agency tracked down and arrested the five suspects by 10 a.m.

Tombstone High School is on temporary lock down and students are being directed to Walter J. Meyer school. This is due to 5 subjects who were involved in a bail out when border patrol attempted to apprehend them. Please use caution whle in this area until further notice. — cc_sheriff (@cc_sheriff) August 16, 2018

Students shifted to Walter J. Meyer School, 411 N. 9th Street, as agents looked for the suspects.

Tombstone High School is located at 1211 N. Yellow Jacket Way.