Tombstone celebrates 6th annual 'DOC Holli-DAYS'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An annual Tombstone tradition is making its 6th run this weekend, bringing a bar crawl, look-a-like contests and more activities to the Historic District of town.
'DOC Holli-DAYS' starts today, Friday and concludes Sunday afternoon.
The three-day festival is a "birthday bash" for famed 19th-century gambler and gunfighter who was born August 14, 1851 and spent part of his life in Tombstone, playing a major role in the O.K. Corral gunfight alongside Wyatt Earp.
Tombstone first celebrated 'DOC Holli-DAYS' in 2017 and the festival attracted over 20,000 attendees, according to the organizers' official website.
At past festivals, special guests Val Kilmer and Dennis Quaid were in attendance.
The full schedule is posted on the organizers' Facebook page. You can also visit their website for more information.
