Tohono O’odham Nation Sues DHS Over Planned Border Wall Construction

The Tohono O’odham Nation has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, seeking to block construction of a border wall on tribal lands along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Nation leaders say the legal action became necessary after learning DHS is expected to award contracts for wall construction on reservation land in the coming weeks, according to a news release. The reservation shares 62 miles of border with Mexico and has long served as a key area for federal border security operations.

According to the news release, the Nation has worked with federal agencies for decades on border security efforts, including the installation of vehicle barriers, patrol roads, surveillance towers, Border Patrol facilities, and other enforcement measures. Tribal officials say those efforts were supported with the understanding that a permanent border wall would not be built on reservation land.

The lawsuit argues that construction of a wall would violate the Nation’s sovereignty by taking tribal land and resources, reducing the size of the reservation, and allowing federal contractors to enter the land without authorization. The Nation also contends the project would damage sacred sites and interfere with cultural and religious practices, the news release said.

Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Verlon Jose said in the news release that the tribe has repeatedly attempted to work with DHS on alternative border security measures but believes it has exhausted its options. He said the Nation supports modern security technologies and personnel deployments but opposes a physical wall crossing tribal lands.

The news release points to a significant decline in illegal border crossings in recent years, saying existing security measures and federal policies have reduced unlawful crossings on the reservation by more than 95% over the past two years.

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