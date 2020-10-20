Tohono O’odham Nation contributes $1M to UArizona COVID-19 research

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tohono O’odham Nation announced Monday it is giving $1 million to the University of Arizona to support COVID-19 research.

UArizona will use the funds to mitigate the impact and adverse outcomes of COVID, which will include "new testing methods and tools to enable the effective and equitable deployment of emerging technologies," according to Tohono O’odham Nation.

“This virus is showing no signs of letting up, and until we have better testing, treatment, and a vaccine, our communities remain at risk and our economy will continue to falter. That is why the Nation made the decision to contribute these funds – which we were already committed to share – to support the world-class research taking place right here in Arizona that is working to overcome the pandemic," Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr. said.

The funding is provided through the Nation's 12% gaming revenue grants, which are under the tribal-state compact required to share a percentage of gaming revenues with local governments and community organizations

"The University of Arizona is proud to partner with the Tohono O'odham Nation, particularly as our main campus is located on their ancestral homelands,” University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins said at an event Monday, "As Arizona's land-grant university, our mission is to serve the entire state, and the Nation’s support will allow this work to continue and expand, and help Arizona emerge stronger from this pandemic."

The Nation is also gifting Arizona State University $1 million for COVID research.