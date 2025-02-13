To the Humane Society: Pets on Jerseys Journeys

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Sir Talks-a-Lot is a 7-year-old pale orange tabby cat. He's a sweet boy who's very curious and loves to explore. He's a little iffy on dogs, and definitely needs to be up in their business. He's recovering well from surgery, but that means he has kind of a funny hairstyle right now. He's a happy boy who can't wait to be loved!

- Yatzee is a 3-month old long haired gray tabby cat. She's a little spicy around dogs at first, she gave Jersey quite the hiss, but she would probably be open to making friends in her new home. She came to the shelter as a stray in their Trap, Fix Release program, but she quickly learned she prefers life in a home to life on the streets, so she's looking to become your perfect pet.

- Santa Paws (bottom left) is a young white and tan pit mix. This sweet boy came in around Christmas, and it's bizarre that he's still in the shelter! He's pretty chill for a puppy, he's probably still under a year old. He's polite and curious, and really loves people and other dogs. He also has the most expressive ears ever!

- Chelsea (bottom right) is a young white and tan pit mix. She's a very eager to please, and loves training time! She's very active and treat motivated, so as long as you're willing to give her the time she deserves, she'll reward you! She can get a little insecure about other dogs sometimes, so she'd like a space that can take it easy.

