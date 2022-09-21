TMC opens a new Ronald McDonald Family Room

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Medical Center has opened a new Ronald McDonald Family Room to give families a place to rest without having to leave the hospital.

“We are so excited to have this space for families,” said Kara Snyder, director of Women’s and Children’s Services. “We recognize that having a child in the hospital is stressful - parents don’t want to leave but need to be able to relax and take care of themselves. The Ronald McDonald Family Room provides a relaxing space that doesn’t feel like a hospital so families can take a break and feel comforted knowing they are still close by.”

The room is near the TMC Newborn Intensive Care Unit, where parents often stay for weeks or even months while their babies are growing.

It opens to the Women of Honor Courtyard, which brings the outside in and promotes a sense of serenity.

In a non-clinical setting, families visiting the room will be able to relax, have a snack, drink a hot cup of coffee or tea, and chat with a friendly volunteer or other families.

"We are opening this room today to give families that place that space on the campus of TMC that respite that moment for that parent to step away from that bedside and have a moment to take a breath," Snyder said. "So they can be the strength the support their child needs for them while we are caring for them."

Ronald McDonald House Charities, TMC Foundation, and Children’s Miracle Network funded this project.