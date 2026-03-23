TMC: New parents need to watch out for counterfeit car seats

Tucson Medical Center is warning new parents about counterfeit car seats as its staff observes an increase in the seats coming into the hospital.

According to a news release from TMC, the car seats are purchased online through places like the TikTok Shop. The allure of purchasing through third-party sellers is that they are cheaper.

But the counterfeit seats pose a high risk of head, neck and spine injuries in children, the news release said, and do not pass crash tests or meet U.S. Federal Safety Standards.

The news release said to avoid counterfeit car seats, new parents should buy directly from the manufacturer's website or visit the store in person.

The news release said TMC, among other organizations in Tucson, offers low-cost and free car seat classes. Parents can have their car seats evaluated by calling TMC at 1-520-324-4475.