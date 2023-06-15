TMC impacted by nationwide shortage of cancer-treatment medicine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Medical Center is facing a shortage of two agents used in treatment for various cancer types.

Carboplatin and cisplatin is in enough supply at the hospital as of right now to meet the need of patients, but will soon have to start finding ways to conserve the supply.

TMC may have to consider using clinically appropriate therapeutic alternatives if drug wholesalers can't produce and distribute additional product.

"Resolution of the shortage is unknown, but we do appreciate the FDA stepping in to allow the temporary importation of cisplatin from China," said Rick Robertson, TMC Clinical Coordinator.

