TMC Health CEO Jennifer Mendrzycki steps down; Mimi Coomler named new leader

TMC Health is undergoing a leadership change after President and CEO Jennifer Mendrzycki announced she is stepping down for personal reasons.

The organization's Board of Trustees has unanimously appointed longtime executive Mimi Coomler as its new president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Board Chair Louise Francesconi thanked Mendrzycki for her leadership, saying she helped guide TMC Health through a period of growth while expanding access to care, improving quality and strengthening healthcare services across Southern Arizona.

"Jennifer made this decision after careful consideration, and we respect her decision," Francesconi said in a statement.

TMC Health Mimi Coomler



Coomler brings more than 20 years of experience with TMC Health to her new role. Most recently, she served as CEO of Tucson Medical Center, overseeing the health system's flagship hospital and leading initiatives focused on clinical quality, operations and patient experience.

Throughout her career, she has worked with physicians, staff and community partners to improve healthcare access across Southern Arizona.

"It is an honor to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of TMC Health," Coomler said. "Our organization is built on exceptional people who are committed to providing outstanding care for our patients and communities."

Francesconi said the board has confidence in both Coomler and the organization's executive leadership team, adding that TMC Health remains well-positioned to continue pursuing its long-term strategic goals.

"Our mission remains the same, and our commitment to the communities we serve has never been stronger," she said.

