Title 42 to remain in place, local leaders argue its necessity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A federal judge ruled Friday to keep Title 42 in place, a pandemic-era health policy that turned migrants from entering the border. It was supposed to expire on May 23 but over 20 states, including Arizona, filed a lawsuit to keep Title 42 in place.

Non-profit organizations who work with migrants at the border said they aren't surprised that the judge blocked it, but they will continue their work. Dora Rodriguez from Salvavision said Title 42 was never justified and it was just a way to keep people out.

"If it does lift, I tell you with so much confidence that it’s not going to be this surge of migrants overwhelming the system," she said.

On the other side of the border, Rodriguez said there are many migrants stuck in shelters because of Title 42 and Migrant Protection Protocols.

"We're working in these borders every day so on the other side of the border, these communities are overwhelmed because they don't have enough resources to help these migrants," she said.

Humane Borders is a non-profit that provides a system of water stations for migrants. Rebecca Fowler, one of the directors said the migrants end up crossing the border in a dangerous way, leading them through the desert.

"They’re not being permitted officially to enter the united states, so they are crossing through the Arizona Sonoran desert," she said. "Snd maybe they have a gallon of water with them, no body can carry that much water crossing."

Others argue that Title 42 helps to keep other issues at bay like drug smuggling. Pima County Republican Chair Shelley Kais said Title 42 is a way to not create chaos at the border.

"We need deterrents," she said. "And deterrents comes in many different forms. Deterrents came in the form of Title 42, deterrents came in the form of a wall. Deterrents comes in the form of technology. For national health, for public health, for economy, this has to happen."

The Biden Administration is able to appeal the judge's decision.

