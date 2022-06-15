Tips to protect yourself from wildfire smoke

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With wildfires burning across the state, the effects from breathing smoky air can put some people at greater risk than others.

While the CDC says wildfire smoke inhalation can make anyone feel sick, it poses a greater risk to people with with asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or heart disease, as well as children and pregnant women.

Everyone should limit outdoor time when possible if wildfire smoke is in the air.

The CDC also recommends taking steps to "Keep wildfire smoke outside."



Replace home air filters

Choose one room in your home to close off from outside air and set up a portable air cleaner or filter

In addition to symptoms such as wheezing, scratchy throat, irritated sinuses, breathing in wildfire smoke can also trigger asthma attacks and increase a person's heart rate.

People considered "at risk" should monitor air quality more closely, according to the CDC, and keep medication on hand.

Visit the CDC website for guidance if you have a specific chronic condition that may make you more vulnerable to the ill effects of wildfire smoke.