Tips to keep your trick or treaters safe this Halloween

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — From spooky costumes and loads of candy to celebrating a moment with loved ones, Halloween is a cherished time of the year. But for child pedestrians, it can be one of the deadliest days of the year, according to injury lawyer and safety advocate Marc Lamber.

According to the National Highway Safety Administration, children are three times more likely to get hit and killed during Halloween night. In children from ages four to eight, Lamber said it's ten times more likely for them to be killed in a crash on Halloween. As a lawyer, Lamber said he sees child pedestrian death cases all too much.

"If I saw one it would be too much," Lamber said.

Lamber said it's important to keep children on the sidewalk and aware of everything in the trick or treating area.

"If you're not visible to traffic and you're unpredictable, like a child who doesn't know to stay off the roadway," Lamber said. "That's a problem."

The best thing to do is to remain visible, on the sidewalk and children should have adult with them at all times. He said it's important for parents to celebrate responsibly, especially while trick or treating with children.

"When you’re with your kids supervising them, you need all your faculties, you should not be impaired," he said. "We talk about driving defensively it’s just as important to trick or treat defensively."

One local mother Jenny Pulliam let her son Wyatt pick out the halloween outfit. Despite the costume's dark fabric, Pulliam said she went to work, placing reflective tape and stringing glow sticks together.

"We stay on the sidewalk, and we assume that other people aren’t paying attention," she said. "So we just stay very vigilant."

She said before heading out for trick or treating, she makes sure they have a game plan set up. It's key, she said, to set up the plan for the night, make sure you have enough glow sticks and light up your costume in some way.

"We watch for cars and we talk to him," Pulliam said. "He is only five, but we do talk to him about being safe.”

Each child should stay on the sidewalk with a trusted adult and use the crosswalks. At the same time, drivers should watch their speed especially through residential streets and should not be impaired before getting behind the wheel.

