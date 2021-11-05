Tips to enjoy Davis-Monthan Air Show

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It is an event that consistently draws some of the largest crowds in Southern Arizona. It’s the Davis Monthan Air Show, taking off this Saturday and Sunday. You may see some of the performers practicing their acts Friday.

KGUN9 has more on how to see the free show called Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona.

The Thunderbirds go for a showy arrival but there is practicality behind the flashy flying by the pilots in the Air Force demonstration team. They’re getting familiar with the airspace where they will perform. They’ve flown a full schedule of airshows but after a break when COVID concerns put airshows on pause.

Thunderbird Pilot Major Zane Taylor says the pause gave the team time to work out new maneuvers.

“So if you haven't seen a Thunderbird show recently, this is definitely the year to do it. We've gotten the most experienced team that we've had, maybe ever we're flying the closest positions that we've flown, and it's a brand new performance. So we redesigned the demonstration for this year. So if you have seen us in the past, it's a good time to come see this because it is completely different. And if you haven't seen us, then definitely come out because you're going to be super impressed.”

The Thunderbirds cap a day long event that draws some of the biggest crowds in Southern Arizona. Planning your visit will help it stay fun for you and your family.

Prepare for a long day in the sun and understand there are some things security will want you to leave home.

DM spokesperson Lt. Alvin Nelson says, “Think about this as you would think about any other sporting event. Only clear and mesh backpacks are authorized on the flightline other large items like your own personal umbrellas, large coolers none of that is allowed on the flightline.” 16:50

Visitors must use the Swan and Craycroft gates. Those gates open at 8:30 Saturday and Sunday.

You will have to go through a security check.

Prohibited items include bags, backpacks and camera bags. Clear or mesh bags are OK.

Any water bottles should be transparent. You’ll be able to buy drinks and food on-site

You must not bring weapons, coolers, RV’s, Bicycles, Skates, Skateboards, or shoes with skate wheels in the soles. Gang and motorcycle club clothing is forbidden.

If you’re a civilian, you must not wear a military uniform.

