Tino's Pizza closing in February

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson pizzeria is shutting down after 37 years in operation.

Tino's Pizza announced Wednesday that it's closing Feb. 2. The restaurant is located at 6610 E. Tanque Verde Road.

"We appreciate the love and support," the restaurant posted. "For those who inquire, Tino's Pizza is not for sale."

