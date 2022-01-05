Watch
Tino's Pizza closing in February

Restaurant was in business for 37 years
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 13:59:58-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson pizzeria is shutting down after 37 years in operation.

Tino's Pizza announced Wednesday that it's closing Feb. 2. The restaurant is located at 6610 E. Tanque Verde Road.

"We appreciate the love and support," the restaurant posted. "For those who inquire, Tino's Pizza is not for sale."
