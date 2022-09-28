Timeless Play camp offers Halloween-themed educational fun for kids

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Trusting Connections will be hosting camp experiences, Timeless Play, for the fall of 2022.

It will be a camp that includes fun and interactive experiences including Halloween festivities for children.

Their team of Play Experts will offer campers hands-on opportunities like pumpkin crafts, a Halloween scavenger hunt, seasonal activities, costume dance parties, learning, movement, and more.

“Camps and opportunities like these allow children to break repetitive routines and engage with new children in a completely different setting,” said Trusting Connections Co-Founder, Rosalind Prather. “This enables them to expand on their social and problem-solving skills as they navigate new opportunities. We are proud to be able to offer these flexible options to the busy parents of our community,” Prather concluded.

There are many options to accommodate every family's schedule and convenience.

Parents can select individual or multiple camp days the week it is held and may choose any 4-hour block between the hours of 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. each day that camp is offered.

When you register for the camp, you'll get a $40 value and the registration price is waived.

The camp is available for children ages 1-12.

To register your child email play@trustingconnections.com as spots are limited.

Fall Break Camp- October 10-14



8 a.m.-6 p.m.

4-hour block of your choice

$40 per day for first child, $35 per day for each additional sibling

Can book the whole week or just a few days

Halloween Spooktacular - October 29



8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Non-members: $17 an hour, $8 for each additional sibling

$17 an hour, $8 for each additional sibling Members: $14 an hour, $6 for each additional sibling

$14 an hour, $6 for each additional sibling Pumpkin crafts, Halloween scavenger hunt, costume dance party and more

Trick or Treat at Timeless Play -October 30th

This is NOT a drop-off event, parents must supervise and stay with children. Timeless Play is hosting its own trick-or-treat event. This trick-or-treat event will be light on the candy and heavy on the fun. Families can come and go as they please during the event. It is open to the community as well as current families.



1-4 p.m.

Free play event

