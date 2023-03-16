TikTok video claims a paraprofessional was left with 'no support' with a TUSD special education class

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A TikTok out of Tucson has gotten 1.2 million views with a paraprofessional claiming he was left alone to teach a classroom of special education students.

According to TUSD, the paraprofessional was working at Roberts-Naylor K-8 school. TUSD says he was not left unsupervised.

The video creator goes by “Jay,” and in the TikTok, he said he had ‘no support.’

The TikTok by @jabcd._ says in part:

“I am not a special education teacher, I’m a paraprofessional. I do not have a bachelor’s degree, no certifications, no accreditations whatsoever to be teaching a class full of specially educated kids.”

Jay continues by saying the students are non-verbal.

“There’s no support, no IEPs are being met… no one’s talking about this 'cause these kids can’t advocate for themselves.”

KGUN 9 commented on the TikTok and sent a direct message @jabcd._ but have not received a response.

TUSD said Jay’s allegations are untrue.

TUSD Statement:

“At no point was this person identified as Jay asked to provide substitute teacher coverage to any class. He was a para-professional assigned to as Special Education classroom of 6 students.



The Special Education teacher was absent that day, so the principal took the appropriate action of assigning her 6 students to the class of another Special Education teacher on campus.



This paraprofessional, Jay, was assigned to this Special Education teacher’s classroom along with the 6 students and at no point was unsupervised or asked to provide teacher of record duties for these students."

When KGUN 9 asked if Jay was employed by TUSD, they responded saying, “This person was hired as a contractor. Due to recent developments regarding inaccurate information shared during the application process, this individual is no longer employed with the contract company,” said Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo.

According to the Arizona Department of Education’s website, paraprofessionals can work with a student to reinforce instruction, but they cannot be the sole provider.

“Paraprofessionals support students under the guidance of certified teachers,” said Trujillo.