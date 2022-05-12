Tier 1 water shortage impacts Arizona agriculture

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona farmers are experiencing a cut to their allocation of Colorado River water for the first time.

The Bureau of Reclamation declared a water shortage in Lake Mead in August 2021, triggering the first ever Tier 1 shortage in 2022.

The reductions called for by the shortage will result in about 20% less water allocated to the state from the Colorado River supply, which will be taken from the Central Arizona Project system, impacting agricultural users.

Water supplies to cities and tribes will not change as a result of the Tier 1 shortage.

Regulators say there is a chance that Tier 2 restrictions could be enacted in August.