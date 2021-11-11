Watch
Thursday morning injury wreck shuts down Tangerine Road

A Thursday morning injury wreck shut down Tangerine Road in both directions at Monterra Vista.
Posted at 8:39 AM, Nov 11, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Thursday morning injury wreck shut down Tangerine Road in both directions at Monterra Vista.

According to Oro Valley police, the wreck would close Tangerine in both directions until the investigation wrapped up.

There was no timetable for the road to reopen.

