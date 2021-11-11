Thursday morning injury wreck shuts down Tangerine Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Thursday morning injury wreck shut down Tangerine Road in both directions at Monterra Vista.
Traffic alert: OVPD is working a vehicle accident with injuries on Tangerine and Monterra Vista. Tangerine Road is shut down. Both east and west bound traffic are being diverted until the investigation is complete. pic.twitter.com/RojUHaIL8j— Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) November 11, 2021
According to Oro Valley police, the wreck would close Tangerine in both directions until the investigation wrapped up.
There was no timetable for the road to reopen.
