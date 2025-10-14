Thunder Bacon Burger Co. closes Downtown

Thunder Bacon Burger Co. downtown announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it had closed its doors.

"The decision was not made lightly and we fought every day for a different outcome," the post said.

It continued, "We appreciate every single person who came through our doors. The friendships and family born from our short four years has been amazing and we love you all."

Lindon Reilly spoke to KGUN 9's Dan Spindle over the summer about his passion for making tasty food.

Reilly was also the creative culinary mind behind Lindy's on North Fourth Avenue.

“My menus are what I eat and what I like to do, so really I’m putting myself out there," he told KGUN 9.

Tuesday's Facebook statement concluded, "Many of you proclaimed we had the best burger you’ve ever had and we couldn’t agree more but these days that just isn’t enough.

"From all of us at TBBC, thank you Tucson."

Thunder Bacon was located at 33 N. Sixth Ave.

