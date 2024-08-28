Throwing shade: Landscaping company cleans up, clears out Southside Circle K

TUCSON, Ariz. — Southern Arizona's scorching heat necessitates desert xeriscaping, including native bushes and trees, like mesquites.

But ongoing challenges posed by homelessness are evident throughout Pima County, particularly at a Circle K on Tucson's South Side, where a local landscaping company has taken steps to manage the impact.

"One of the big reasons is the homeless issue that occurs at this store," said Patrick Coco, owner of Desert Clean and Green.

Desert Clean and Green, a Tucson-based landscaping business, has been working to clean up the area surrounding the store at the corner of Ajo Way and Park Avenue.

The operation involved clearing brush and lifting trees to prevent the homeless population from using the area as a campsite.

"We’ve been spending the last two weeks cleaning up Circle K’s here in town," Coco said. "Lifting trees and actually even taking nice big mesquite trees down."

The presence of large shade trees has made the area a popular gathering spot for the homeless, especially during the sweltering summer months.

One homeless individual, Daniel Pulos, expressed the importance of the trees for those living on the streets.

"You got record heat out here. And look at all the shade!" Pulos said, gesturing to the trees. "It's burning out here, man."

Despite the need for shade, the landscaping operation continued, with Coco noting the challenges faced by his employees.

"We had to ask [a homeless man] to leave so we could perform our duties," Coco explained. "We see a lot of tinfoil and stuff laying on the ground... we had to actually wake a couple of people up."

The Tucson Police Department also recently conducted a sweep of the area, on Friday, August 23.

"This was a proactive response," a statement from the department said, aimed at providing outreach and services to the homeless population.

Pulos, however, remains skeptical about the effectiveness of these efforts.

"They can try and like cut Mother Nature down, man, but she ain’t gonna let us burn out here," he said.

The situation at Circle K reflects a broader issue facing the city, as officials and businesses grapple with how to address homelessness in a way that balances public safety and compassion.