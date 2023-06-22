Watch Now
Thrive in the 05 Resource Fair and Celebration

City of Tucson City Council voted to expand the "Thrive in the 05" program and move it to the East 29th Street Corridor. It's in the early stages of planning with community meetings scheduled soon.
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 19:32:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Thrive in the 05 initiative is hosting a festival and resource fair on June 23 to celebrate the completion of its Action Activities.

The projects, funded by a $1.5 million investment, have revitalized the neighborhoods and fostered community engagement.

Highlights include park improvements, community gardens, facade enhancements, public art installations, tree planting, and traffic calming projects.

The festival will feature free food, bike repairs, and entertainment for all ages. The event aims to bring neighbors together and showcase the community resources available.

The fair will be held at Pima Community College's Downtown Campus, from 5 to 8 PM, in the northeast parking lot, 77 W. Drachman Street.

