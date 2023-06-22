Thrive in the 05 Resource Fair and Celebration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Thrive in the 05 initiative is hosting a festival and resource fair on June 23 to celebrate the completion of its Action Activities.

The projects, funded by a $1.5 million investment, have revitalized the neighborhoods and fostered community engagement.

Highlights include park improvements, community gardens, facade enhancements, public art installations, tree planting, and traffic calming projects.

The festival will feature free food, bike repairs, and entertainment for all ages. The event aims to bring neighbors together and showcase the community resources available.

The fair will be held at Pima Community College's Downtown Campus, from 5 to 8 PM, in the northeast parking lot, 77 W. Drachman Street.