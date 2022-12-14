Thrifting for holiday gifts could help you save this holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today the Consumer Price Index reported a drop in yearly inflation since October from 7.7% to 7.1% for November. This is the lowest the inflation rate has been in nearly a year, but prices are still higher than they were at the beginning of the year. This could make holiday shopping expensive, which is why some are turning to local thrift stores.

Family/veteran owned Old School Thrift just opened a few weeks ago. People were waiting to see what it had to bring to the neighborhood.

“As we were building it, the attention grew and grew. The community kept asking what we were doing and what it was going to be,” said co-owner Gary Black.

One of those people was Karen Kapferer. She was doing her holiday shopping at local thrift stores because of high prices.

“I’ve cut way back. I used to spend quite a bit on the grandchildren and everybody but just cut back. I still want to remember everybody, but I just don’t spend like I used to,” she said.

She said this holiday season is going to be different from others.

“I used to make Christmas cookies and things but the ingredients for those are so expensive, I don’t do that anymore very much,” said Kapferer.

But thrifting for gifts has helped her save, and she loves this particular shop.

“I like it because it’s organized, you know, you don’t have to look as hard for things that are specific. It doesn’t take you as much time. They’ve got everything categorized so I like that,” she said.

Old School Thrift supports causes to help the community such as Parkinson's, Alzeihmers, and local youth.

“My mother had Parkinson's for 22 years, she got my sister involved in thrifting and buying and selling, and she’s been gone now for seven years so we just thought about opening a thrift store,” said Gary Black. “Treat others the way you want to be treated, and if you’re fortunate enough to help someone help them.”

If you would like to support this thrift store they have a donation drop off outside the shop on Golf Links and Harrison.

