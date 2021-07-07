Three vehicles involved in deadly I-19 wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A passenger died in a crash on Interstate 19 Tuesday.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the wreck was at kilometer marker 79 at 11:24 p.m.

A tractor-trailer flipped onto its side and was blocking a lane.

A passenger vehicle side-swiped the tractor-trailer and entered the median, and another passenger vehicle hit the trailer. The drivers of the tractor-trailor and the third vehicle were treated at the hospital.

A passenger in the third vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.