Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Three vehicles involved in deadly I-19 wreck

A passenger died in a crash on Interstate 19 Wednesday.
Posted at 9:28 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 12:28:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A passenger died in a crash on Interstate 19 Tuesday.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the wreck was at kilometer marker 79 at 11:24 p.m.

A tractor-trailer flipped onto its side and was blocking a lane.

A passenger vehicle side-swiped the tractor-trailer and entered the median, and another passenger vehicle hit the trailer. The drivers of the tractor-trailor and the third vehicle were treated at the hospital.

A passenger in the third vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!