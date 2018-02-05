Three vehicle fatal collision shuts down SR 82

Joey Greaber
3:26 PM, Feb 5, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz - A three-vehicle collision involving a fatality on State Route 82 is causing restrictions.

The Arizona Department of Transportation, SR 82 from Patagonia Lake Rd to McKeown Ave, north of Nogales is closed.

Stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com for more traffic alerts.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top