Three vehicle fatal collision shuts down SR 82

TUCSON, Ariz - A three-vehicle collision involving a fatality on State Route 82 is causing restrictions.
The Arizona Department of Transportation, SR 82 from Patagonia Lake Rd to McKeown Ave, north of Nogales is closed.
This is a three vehicle collision involving a fatality. Avoid using SR 82. https://t.co/F6uAZYYHI5— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 5, 2018
