Victims identified in three-vehicle crash that killed two on I-10 near Benson

UPDATE (2:30 p.m., Aug. 17):

The victims have been identified as driver 27-year-old Hunter Barrows of Vail and passenger 25-year-old Luciano L. Johnson of Rio Rico.

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Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Sunday morning, near Benson.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a vehicle heading eastbound on Interstate 10 crossed through the unprotected median and into westbound traffic at around 8:23 a.m.

The vehicle sideswiped another vehicle and then wedged under the trailer of a commercial vehicle.

The driver and the passenger of the at-fault vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

