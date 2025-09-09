Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Three TUSD magnet schools earn national certification

Three Tucson Unified School District magnet schools have been recognized by Magnet Schools of America for excellence in educational innovation.

According to an email from TUSD, Dodge Traditional Magnet Middle School earned MSA certification for the first time; and Davis-Romero Bilingual Magnet School and Mansfeld Magnet Middle School both achieved Demonstration School Certification.

MSA Certification is a "national distinction that affirms a school’s commitment to academic achievement, diversity, and innovative theme-based learning," TUSD said in a news release. "These schools serve as national models for magnet programs across the country."

