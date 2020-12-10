Three trails in Bighorn Fire burn scar to reopen

TUCSON, Ariz. — Three trails in the Bighorn Fire burn scar that had been closed are reopening Friday.

Oracle Ridge Trail No. 1, Box Camp Trail No. 22 and Palisades Trail No. 99 are included.

Forest staff have finished up saw work to remove leaning and fallen trees and shrubs at Mint Springs, Marshall, Aspen, Palisades, Box Camp, Upper Green Mountain and Butterfly trails.

"Public health and safety remain our number one priority," said CJ Woodard, Santa Catalina District Ranger, in a statement. "We are reducing hazards so people can recreate safely and so that our partners and volunteer groups can safely access the burned area to help re-build and restore some of these trails. We could not have accomplished this without dedicated partners like Arizona Trails Association (ATA) and Tucson Offroad Cyclists and Activists (TORCA), who are slated to start trail work on Sunday."

The Bighorn Fire closure order is set to expire on May 1, 2021. We continue to assess conditions on a regular basis and adjust the closure order as appropriate. Some sites or trails may reopen sooner than May if conditions dictate.

