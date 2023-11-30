Three teens arrested for multiple burglaries in Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department says it arrested three teenagers in connection with a spree of burglaries and vehicle thefts on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The arrests followed a collision at Lee's Auto Sales located at 1200 E. Fry Blvd. around 8:30 p.m., where a 17-year-old suspect was found armed with a handgun.

According to PCSD, the stolen vehicle, a red Dodge Durango, had crashed into multiple cars during the alleged theft.

Deputies say a second stolen car from Lee’s Auto Sales was found on Highway 92.

The driver escaped from law enforcement, and when officers lost sight of the car near Saint Andrews Drive and Rosburg Street, the pursuit was called off.

The car was found in a home's driveway after an area search.

When 19-year-old Joshua Luna tried to leave the area, SVPD officers say they found and arrested him.

On Nov. 29, deputies say a 16-year-old third suspect was arrested in connection with the burglaries and car thefts.

The trio faces multiple charges and will be charged as adults due to the severity of the offenses:



The 17-year-old suspect was charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of misconduct with a weapon, one count of theft of means of transportation, and one count of criminal damage.

The 16-year-old suspect was charged with four counts of burglary, two counts of theft of means of transportation, and one count of criminal damage.

Suspect Joshua Luna, 19, was charged with three counts of burglary, one count of theft of a means of transportation, one count of criminal damage, one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement, one count of driving under the influence, and one count of resisting arrest.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, SVPD received additional reports of recent burglaries at Priority Auto Sales, located at 1801 East Fry Boulevard, and at Lawley Ford, located at 100 Highway 90.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact SVPD Detective Sgt. Tyrel Essary at (520) 452-7500.