Three suspects indicted in Christmas Eve murder

53-year-old Paul Clifford's family contacted authorities after he went missing
Three suspects were arrested in connection to the Dec. 24 murder of Paul Clifford outside of Tucson.
TUCSON, Ariz. KGUN) — A Pima County Grand Jury has indicted three people, including a teenage girl, for their alleged roles in the death of a Tucson man found in a burning car.

The Pima County Attorney's Office has confirmed the indictments of 40-year-old Jack Upchurch, 19-year-old Elmer Smith and 16-year-old Wendy Scott.

All three are facing charges of:

  • First-degree murder
  • Armed robbery
  • Aggravated assault
  • Kidnapping
  • Two vehicle thefts each
  • Burglary
  • Tampering with evidence

Last month, Pima County Sheriff's Deputies were called to Redington Road and San Pedro for a smoldering car, where they found the body of 53-year-old Paul Clifford.

Paul Clifford

An investigation indicates Clifford was approached at his home in late December by a man who claimed to be experiencing car trouble and requested his assistance. When Clifford did not return home, family members called authorities.

The murder suspects will be arraigned in superior court later this week.

