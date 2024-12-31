PCSD arrests multiple people connected to Christmas Eve murder on Eastside

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed deputies arrested multiple people in connection with the murder of Paul Clifford.

PCSD said detectives served a warrant somewhere near Benson Highway and S. Country Club road Monday night. Following that first contact, PCSD said they had a brief armed standoff, but in the end, they took multiple suspects into custody.

Deputies found Clifford, 53, next to a smoldering car near Redington Pass Road and San Pedro River Road. Detectives said they learned a strange man approached Clifford at his home Christmas Eve, claiming he was having car trouble and asking for help.

When Clifford did not return home, family members called 911 for help.

Deputies later took a call to investigate a suspicious scene near 14000 N. San Pedro River Road east of Redington, AZ, at about 1:20 a.m. Dec. 24.

PCSD said this call was connected to someone reporting a stolen car, and it ultimately led them to Clifford's body.