Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD arrests multiple people connected to Christmas Eve murder on Eastside

Pima County Sheriff's deputies spent days searching for leads in Paul Clifford's death; after serving warrants and ending armed standoff, PCSD took suspects into custody
Pima County Sheriff's Department.png
KGUN 9
Pima County Sheriff's Department.png
Posted
and last updated

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed deputies arrested multiple people in connection with the murder of Paul Clifford.

PCSD said detectives served a warrant somewhere near Benson Highway and S. Country Club road Monday night. Following that first contact, PCSD said they had a brief armed standoff, but in the end, they took multiple suspects into custody.

Deputies found Clifford, 53, next to a smoldering car near Redington Pass Road and San Pedro River Road. Detectives said they learned a strange man approached Clifford at his home Christmas Eve, claiming he was having car trouble and asking for help.

When Clifford did not return home, family members called 911 for help.

Deputies later took a call to investigate a suspicious scene near 14000 N. San Pedro River Road east of Redington, AZ, at about 1:20 a.m. Dec. 24.
PCSD said this call was connected to someone reporting a stolen car, and it ultimately led them to Clifford's body.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Videos

Arizona Basketball: A New Chapter
Find the stories in your neighborhood