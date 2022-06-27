Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Three sentenced in 2021 killing of UArizona student in parking garage

thumbnail_Screen Shot 2021-02-22 at 7.20.34 PM.png
Mark Goldstein
The University’s identified the man shot to death as Forrest Keys, a 20 year old sophomore, majoring in communications.
thumbnail_Screen Shot 2021-02-22 at 7.20.34 PM.png
Forrest Keys, University of Arizona student
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 15:16:23-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three suspects who pleaded guilty to parts in killing a UArizona student in a parking lot in February 2021 were sentenced Monday.

Ruben Young and Alonzo Orosco were both sentenced to 30 years for second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

Roberto Joaquin Camargo was sentenced to three years of probation for first-degree facilitation to commit hindering prosecution.

Camargo must also get a GED or diploma and complete moral recognition therapy.

Keys was 20 years old.

Young and Orosco were accused of shooting him in the Cherry Avenue Parking Garage.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰