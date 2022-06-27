Three sentenced in 2021 killing of UArizona student in parking garage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three suspects who pleaded guilty to parts in killing a UArizona student in a parking lot in February 2021 were sentenced Monday.

Ruben Young and Alonzo Orosco were both sentenced to 30 years for second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

Roberto Joaquin Camargo was sentenced to three years of probation for first-degree facilitation to commit hindering prosecution.

Camargo must also get a GED or diploma and complete moral recognition therapy.

Keys was 20 years old.

Young and Orosco were accused of shooting him in the Cherry Avenue Parking Garage.

----