TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Fire crews put out a southside trailer fire Thursday.

According to the department, the blaze was in the 6100 block of South Park Avenue. Ten units and 24 firefighters were dispatched at 3:48 a.m. and had the fire under control within six minutes.

Three people and three cats evacuated.

No one was injured, but three cats were missing.

The cause is under investigation.