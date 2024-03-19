Three people indicted in downtown Tucson 'Stop Cop City' vandalism

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pima County Grand Jury indicted three people for multiple charges related to the downtown Tucson bank vandalism in late February, according to a media release from Pima County Attorney Laura Conover on Monday.

The grand jury charged the three individuals with Arson of an Occupied Structure, Criminal Damage, Riot, Burglary in the Third Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Arson, Criminal Damage, Riot, and Burglary in the Third Degree.

The three were arrested after the PNC and Wells Fargo Banks on Stone near Pennington had windows smashed and walls spray painted on Sunday, Feb. 25. According to Conover, the individuals were out-of-state visitors protesting under the name "Stop Cop City."

Conover kept comments on the ongoing case brief in her release, but said the Pima County prosecutor argued for detention and high bonds. The court set the bonds at $5,500 per defendant, who were bonded out the day after their arrest, according to the media release.

The arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, March 19 at Pima County Superior Court. KGUN 9 will continue to follow this story.