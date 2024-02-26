5 people detained; multiple banks vandalized downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has 5 people detained after multiple banks downtown were vandalized late Sunday night.

KGUN crews were on the scene Monday morning; there was evident damage to both the Wells Fargo and PNC bank on Stone Ave. Multiple windows were smashed, and there was graffiti on both buildings, including the statement "No Cop City."

KGUN Downtown bank vandalized

Details are still limited at this time, but TPD says they are still looking for additional suspects. If you have any information, please call 88-CRIME.

KGUN will continue to provide updates as they come in.