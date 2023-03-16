Three men sentenced following Lakeside Park murders in 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of teens were charged and sentenced in relation to the murders of three others at Lakeside Park in 2018.
Tucson police say two groups of men met at the park on Tucson's east side.
After a conversation, shots were reportedly fired and three people were found dead:
- 21-year-old Matthew Favela
- 16-year-old Carlos Ross
- 16-year-old Amonn Sandoval
The three surviving individuals were originally charged with first degree murder, but two have taken pleas and one was convicted.
- Filomeno Edwardo Flores, 15 at the time, plead guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery, facing seven years probation and electronic monitoring
- Maki Dion Riley, 16 at the time, plead guilty to Manslaughter, facing seven years probation
- Aaron Rodriguez, 16 at the time, convicted of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, serving five years in prison
