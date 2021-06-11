Three lose home in fire near Seminole Avenue, Delaware Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three people lost their homes in a house fire Friday.

Fire called under control at 11:55. Single occupant was able to evacuate safely, along with a dog and turtle. 3 residents in total displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross. Fire investigators are on scene pic.twitter.com/q1zzhYPkpg — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 11, 2021

According to Tucson Fire, the blaze was at a home near Seminole Avenue and Delaware Street in the 11 a.m. hour.

One person evacuated, along with a dog and a turtle.