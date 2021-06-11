Watch
Three lose home in fire near Seminole Avenue, Delaware Street

Three people lost their homes in a house fire Friday. Photo via Tucson Fire.
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 16:57:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three people lost their homes in a house fire Friday.

According to Tucson Fire, the blaze was at a home near Seminole Avenue and Delaware Street in the 11 a.m. hour.

One person evacuated, along with a dog and a turtle.

