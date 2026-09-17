Three killed in wrong-way crash west of Tucson identified

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified three people killed in a wrong-way crash west of Tucson on Sunday.

According to AZDPS, Jordan Alexander Lee McMillan, 32, 47-year-old Alfred Manuel, and 34-year-old Kayla Manuel were killed in the crash around 3 a.m. Sunday on State Route 86 near milepost 159.

Authorities said McMillan was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a second vehicle.

Both Kayla and Alfred Manuel were pronounced dead at the scene. McMillan was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Impairment is suspected in the crash, AZDPS said.