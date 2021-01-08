Three people in critical condition after house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire says three people are in critical condition after a house fire just south of 36th Street and South Kino Parkway.
It happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators are looking into what caused the fire. No firefighters were hurt.
