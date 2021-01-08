Menu

Three people in critical condition after house fire

Courtesy: Tucson Fire Dept.
Posted at 7:30 AM, Jan 08, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire says three people are in critical condition after a house fire just south of 36th Street and South Kino Parkway.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire. No firefighters were hurt.

