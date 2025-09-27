Three dead after flash flooding in Globe; search efforts continue

GLOBE, AZ — Three people have died following severe flash flooding in Globe Friday night, and search and rescue teams are continuing efforts to locate additional missing individuals, according to Gila County emergency officials.

The flooding, which began late Friday, caused widespread damage and shut down portions of US 60 overnight and into Saturday morning. Water swept through the downtown area, submerging streets and sending vehicles and propane tanks floating through the city. Videos sent to ABC15 show fast-moving water rushing down Broad Street and other parts of the city.

Between 100 and 150 personnel from agencies across the state are actively involved in search and rescue operations. Crews from Maricopa, Pima, and Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, along with the Arizona State Land Department, are on the ground assisting with recovery and response.

A few more videos sent to me from Globe. You can see cars floating down during the flooding as well as the damage afterward. Hoping everyone is safe tonight. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/AnQYahHpZm — Elenee Dao (@Elenee_Dao) September 27, 2025

City officials say several residents have reported loved ones missing. The top priority remains locating those unaccounted for and ensuring the safety of all residents.

In nearby Claypool, streets also flooded as rain pushed through the area. Miami High School sustained water damage across multiple buildings Thursday and Friday.

The City of Globe has scheduled an emergency City Council meeting for Saturday at noon to formally declare a state of emergency. Officials say the declaration will help unlock funding and additional resources for recovery.

Residents are being urged to avoid downtown Globe, which remains littered with debris, flood damage, and possibly hazardous materials, including displaced propane tanks.

Two Red Cross shelters have been opened to assist displaced residents, one at High Desert Middle School and another at Lee Kornegay Intermediate School.

While community members of Globe are hoping to go out and help with cleanup and search efforts, the city is urging people to let emergency response crews take over.

"We understand the deep desire to help right now, our community always steps up. But the best way to help at this time is to have patience and allow trained professionals the space to do what is needed," a Facebook post from the city read.