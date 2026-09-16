Three Bisbee teenagers arrested in Douglas High School football field damage case

DOUGLAS, AZ — Three teenagers have been arrested in Douglas in connection with a criminal damage incident at the Douglas High School football field.

Douglas Police Department officials report the incident was first reported on September 2 and the teens were arrested on Tuesday, September 15.

The three suspects, ages 14, 15 and 16, are all from Bisbee. All three are facing charges for aggravated criminal damage and trespassing.

The extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

Incarceration was declined for all three suspects. Juvenile referrals were forwarded to juvenile court, and all three were released to their legal guardians.